A break in the showers for Friday with rain and snow this weekend

A large area of low pressure is moving south along the west coast. We’re not seeing a lot of moisture for Friday, but we expect a larger push of wet weather for this weekend.

Partly cloudy tonight in the Snake River Plain, with a low around 28°. South southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing after midnight.

Partly sunny for Friday, with a high temperature in the upper 40’s. A slight chance of mountain rain and snow. South southwest winds around 10 mph.

A chance of snow and rain for Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48° for the Plain. North northeast winds around 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Scattered rain and snow for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.