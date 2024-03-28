Gusty winds continue this afternoon

Skip to Content
More windy conditions for the afternoon in the wake of a cold front, that seemed more like a wrestling match with the groundhog and mother nature. Snow, wind, rain, lightning, more wind and gusts to over 50+ mph in Pocatello. Snow sliding through the hills and mountains adding winter advisories for the edge of high mountain backcountry and western Wyoming. Highs today below average of 50 - mid 40's and below freezing tonight. Another alternating nicer day for Good Friday and partial clearing ( after all that wind....yeah ) and approaching 50 and flirting with it all weekend.

Good Friday will be partly sunny and breezy and there will be fog and log clouds to start especially for the valley and north. Another snow blast comes through early Saturday and chances are at 50% for rain and snow for Easter morning. The real spring like weather with sunshine and 50's should arrive after Easter.

BTW - the groundhog had babies. Make it stop.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather @jeffroper on social channels and Jeff Roper TV on youtubes.

