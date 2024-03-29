Skip to Content
Easter showers after a calmer Good Friday

7:27 AM
30% chance of snow to get Saturday started. This is the southern entry of the storm off the Pacific, so the central mountains/Salmon - not so much.  Highs flirting with 50 and low around freezing.  Another surround area of moisture continues to cultivate showers for a wet Easter Sunday.  60% chance of rain/snow with highs in the 45-50 range.  Spring really does begin to show it self by first of next week and the temps go above average for some.  At 50+ for the mountains and closer to 60 for the Snake River Plain.  Shower chances will water the yard into Wednesday. 

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

