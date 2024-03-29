Scattered rain and snow this Easter weekend

Friday night, there is increasing cloud cover with a chance of snow. A low temperature around the lower 30’s.

Scattered snow and rain for Saturday morning and mid-day. Partly cloudy skies for the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 40’s for the Snake River Plain. A chance of snow and rain showers for the overnight.

Rain and snow showers for Sunday, becoming all rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45°. Winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. For Sunday night, there is a slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 9pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28°. North winds around 10 mph.

Sunny for Monday, with a high temperature in the lower 50’s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM

MDT SUNDAY…