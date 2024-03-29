Skip to Content
Scattered rain and snow this Easter weekend

today at 3:56 PM
Published 3:39 PM

Friday night, there is increasing cloud cover with a chance of snow. A low temperature around the lower 30’s.

Scattered snow and rain for Saturday morning and mid-day. Partly cloudy skies for the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 40’s for the Snake River Plain. A chance of snow and rain showers for the overnight.

Rain and snow showers for Sunday, becoming all rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45°. Winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. For Sunday night, there is a slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 9pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28°. North winds around 10 mph.

Sunny for Monday, with a high temperature in the lower 50’s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM
MDT SUNDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
    with amounts exceeding 16 inches in favored locations.
  • WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
    Wyoming Ranges.
  • WHEN…From 1 AM Saturday to 11 PM MDT Sunday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
    conditions could impact travel over Teton Pass, Togwotee Pass
    and Salt River Pass.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be two periods of snowfall,
    with a brief break in precipitation occurring Saturday evening.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

