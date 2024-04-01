Skip to Content
Sunny and nice for Tuesday with stormy weather back later this week

Mostly clear skies overnight with a low temperature in the upper 20’s. Light winds from the southwest, around 10 mph.

Sunny for Tuesday with a high in the upper 50’s. Light winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunny for Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 60’s. Increasing winds 5-15 mph, with the winds gusts as high as 20 mph. Wednesday Night

A slight chance of rain for Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 60’s. Winds at 15-20 mph from the southwest.

Rain is likely for Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Gusty winds at 10-20 mph, with high temperatures in the lower 60’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

