Warmer and breezy for Wednesday

Our warming trend continues under a large area of high pressure, with low pressure slowly pushing in from the west coast. As this area of stormy weather moves in, we’ll see increasing winds for Wednesday afternoon. There will be a few thunderstorms and showers for Wednesday in Central and western Idaho. More scattered showers arrive in eastern Idaho and Wyoming by Friday.

Overnight, mostly clear with a low around the lower 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Light winds from around 5-10 MPH.

Sunny skies for Wednesday in the Snake River Plain and western Wyoming. A chance of afternoon thunderstorms and showers for central Idaho. A high temperature in the lower to mid 60’s. Increasing winds through the day around 10-15 MPH, with gusts as high as 20 MPH. Staying windy for Wednesday night, with wind speeds around 15-25 mph.

A slight chance of showers for Thursday and a high in the mid 60’s. Breezy, with a south-southeast winds around 15-25 MPH, with gusts as high as 40 MPH.

Friday, a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 60°. Gusty winds at 15-25 MPH.