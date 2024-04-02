We got your sunshine

We've got a nice bright day ahead, giving you a major taste of spring. Sunshine and highs approaching 59 with winds cruising from the southwest 10-15+, gusting up to 20. Clear skies tonight with no interruption , just the inflow of chilly air and a low around 34. Winds from the south 10-15+. We lay out another sunny day Wednesday and even warmer to mid 60's. SE winds 10-15.

40 for Wednesday night with clouds streaming in and SE winds 15-20.

Rain and clouds are here Thursday with more breezes and 66.

Friday 50% chance of rain and maxing out to 62.

The cold air approaching with rain makes the changeover to snow and low of 33.

70% chance of snow with clouds and 45 on Saturday.

Rain and snow Sunday with lows below freezing and highs in the 40's.

Spring is not fully here, winter sideswipe this weekend.