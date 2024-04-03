Warm, breezy and a few thunderstorms for Thursday 

We’ll see a few showers and thunderstorms for central and southern Idaho, while the Snake River Plain will stay mainly dry and clear for Thursday. More widespread threats for wet weather arrive Friday.

Overnight, Partly cloudy for the Snake River Plain with a low temperature around 42°. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Scattered thunderstorms and showers for central Idaho.

For Thursday in the Snake River Plain, we’ll see partly sunny skies and a high near 65°. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Scattered thunderstorms and showers for central and southern Idaho.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms for Friday, with high temperatures in the lower 60’s. Breezy, with a southeast wind around 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Saturday, snow is likely before 3pm, then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the lower 40’s. Gusty winds at 15-25 mph.