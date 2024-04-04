Skip to Content
Scattered snow, rain showers, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms

today at 5:52 PM
Published 4:40 PM

Gusty winds for the overnight, with a few isolated thunderstorms in central Idaho. Partly cloudy in the Snake River Plain. South southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Rain is likely for Friday, mainly between 10am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 50’s. South-southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Scattered snow and rain for Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the md 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Gusty winds from the southwest around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Sunday, there is a slight chance of snow showers before 3pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45°.

Winter storm watches have been issued for western Wyoming: WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING:

  • WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
  • WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.
  • WHEN…From Saturday morning through Sunday evening.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

