Breezy for Tuesday with a slight chance of rain

As we shake off the wet weather from the weekend, we’ll see a few isolated mountain showers. We’ll also see breezy winds through the entire region for Mondy evening and Tuesday. Another storm system moves in late this week for Friday and this weekend.

Overnight, partly cloudy skies with a low around 32°. Southwest winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Partly cloudy for Tuesday, with a high near 55° for the Snake River Plain. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower, mainly for our local mountains. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Wednesday with highs in the mid 50’s.

Thursday, sunny with a high in the lower 60’s.

A chance of rain for Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70°.