Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Breezy for Tuesday with a slight chance of rain

slot0
KIFI Weather
By
Updated
today at 4:23 PM
Published 3:33 PM

As we shake off the wet weather from the weekend, we’ll see a few isolated mountain showers. We’ll also see breezy winds through the entire region for Mondy evening and Tuesday. Another storm system moves in late this week for Friday and this weekend.

Overnight, partly cloudy skies with a low around 32°. Southwest winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Partly cloudy for Tuesday, with a high near 55° for the Snake River Plain. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower, mainly for our local mountains. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Wednesday with highs in the mid 50’s.

Thursday, sunny with a high in the lower 60’s.

A chance of rain for Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70°.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content