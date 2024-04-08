Skip to Content
Sunny for the eclipse

today at 8:27 AM
Published 7:36 AM

40-50% eclipse coverage for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming and with sun out, there will be some light breezes and high temps climb to upper 40's near 50. Wear your eclipse glasses and make sure they are in good condition.

Winds will pick up during eclipse time 11;30-1pm - and temps may drop a bit. Listen and enjoy the experience, keep pets inside and don't look at the sun.

Windy tomorrow and temps begin to rise to mid 50's ahead of warming temps.

Scroll down for the link to your 8 day forecasts.

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

