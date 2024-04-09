Skip to Content
Local Forecast

A few showers late Tuesday with sunny and warmer weather for Wednesday

slot0
KIFI Weather
By
today at 5:55 PM
Published 3:59 PM

Overnight there is a chance of showers. A low temperature in the lower 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Wednesday with a high temperature in the upper 50’s. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunny for Thursday, with a high temperature in the lower 60’s. Southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

There will be a chance of showers for Friday and Saturday, with high temperatures in the lower 70’s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content