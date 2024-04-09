A few showers late Tuesday with sunny and warmer weather for Wednesday

Overnight there is a chance of showers. A low temperature in the lower 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Wednesday with a high temperature in the upper 50’s. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunny for Thursday, with a high temperature in the lower 60’s. Southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

There will be a chance of showers for Friday and Saturday, with high temperatures in the lower 70’s.