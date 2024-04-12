Warm and breezy with isolated thunderstorms

We have a slow-moving area of low pressure to our west. This is helping in steering warmer air from the southwest, along with breezy conditions. We’ll also run a slight risk of thunderstorms this weekend.

For your Saturday, we’ll see high temperatures in the lower 70’s for the Snake River Plain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Look for southwest winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunny and breezy for Sunday, with a high near 66°. We’ll see the wind around 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon, gusts as high as 30 mph.

Cooler for Monday and staying windy. High temperatures for the Snake River Plain will reach the lower 60’s.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 50’s. Staying windy with colder temperatures expected for Wednesday. There is a possibility of snow with the lowering temperatures for the mid-week.