Gusty winds for Tuesday with more rain and snow expected Wednesday

One area of low pressure over Utah is slowly pulling away, but we have another area of low pressure to the north.

Staying windy overnight into Tuesday, with low temperatures in the upper 30’s for the Sanke River Plain. There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy skies, with west northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday, with a high temperature in the upper 50’s. Breezy, with a south-southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. For Tuesday night, we’ll see increasing winds. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

A chance of snow and rain showers for Wednesday with gusty winds. A high temperature around 50°. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.