More wind with a chance of snow and rain for Wednesday

Published 3:22 PM

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night and early Wednesday, with a low around 38°. Southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

For Wednesday, there is a chance of snow showers before 4pm, then a slight chance of rain showers for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the upper 40’s. West winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Thursday, with a high temperature in the lower 50’s. Light winds from the north around 10 mph.

Mostly sunny for Friday, with a high in the mid 50’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

