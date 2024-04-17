Skip to Content
A few isolated snow showers heading into Thursday with nicer weather moving in

KIFI Weather
Published 4:06 PM

Overnight, there is a slight chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the mid 20’s for the Snake River Plain. North northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunny for Thursday, with a high near 50°. Mostly cloudy for our local mountains with a slight chance of snow. Lighter winds from the southwest around 10 mph.

Friday, we’ll look for Sunny skies, with a high in the mid 50’s. North winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunny for Saturday, with a high temperature in the lower 60’s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Michael Coats

