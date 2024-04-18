Better weather for the weekend

Olaf had his 15 minutes yesterday after snow and rain put a damper on Wednesday, closing the Teton Pass last night and 8"+ for Grand Targhee. Our forecast today is much nicer and yet, still not springy enough. Partly sunny and SW winds 10-20mph gusts and busting temps to the upper 40's to near 50 for the valley. 40 for Jackson.

We're stilling putting the big coats on and keeping an eye for sunshine with clouds around during the day, it will be below or at freezing tonight.

Warmer for us headed into the weekend. Mid-50's for Friday and we're forecasting 60's and closer to 70 by Sunday. Flood advisories and flood warnings for Bannock County and the Portneuf continue, as snow melt rushes into local water sources.

Here's your hometown 8 day forecasts.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather