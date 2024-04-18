Skip to Content
Warming trend with a few isolated mountain showers

High pressure is slowly working in from the west. We still have a few isolated showers possible, across the central mountains, along the Montana border toward Monida Pass and Island Park.

Overnight, mostly clear through the Snake River Plain with a low temperature in the lower 20’s. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunny for Friday, with a high near 55° for the Snake River Plain. North winds around 10 mph. Slight chance of rain and snow for the central Mountains and Snake Highlands.

Saturday, sunny skies with a high near 62°. Afternoon winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

Warmer for Sunday, with partly sunny skies. A high temperature in the mid 60’s for the Snake River Plain.

