Sunny with normal April temperatures for Saturday
High pressure overhead will lead to quiet weather for Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. We’ll see this high pressure get pushed further east for Sunday as a cold front blows through.
Overnight lows around 28° under mostly clear skies. North-northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny for Saturday, with a high near 60° for the Snake River Plain. Afternoon southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.
Increasing clouds for Sunday with gusty winds. A high temperature in the upper 60’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. There is a slight chance of mountain rain and snow showers.
Monday, windy and sunny with a high in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.