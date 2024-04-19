Skip to Content
Weekend is gonna be bussin’

today at 8:10 AM
Published 6:39 AM

Upper level flow to the south brings us consistent for the Rockies and mountain showers (slim shady chance). Winds will be brisk and from the north 10-15mph. Big sunshine and slowly warming today and into the weekend. Highs 55, and becoming more mild at night, upper 30's to low 40's. We will see more bright skies starting at 6:40am for the weekend and temps in the 60's, before edging into the 70's by next week, when scattered spring showers begin to sneak into the extended forecast. Winds accompany more clouds into Sunday and we could see gusts of 40 mph.

Bannock County remains under a flood advisory tfn with snow melt and local waterways, still too cold to recreate in.

