Warmer for Tuesday with thunderstorms expected later this week

Overnight, partly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Northeast winds around 10-15 mph.

Mostly sunny for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60’s. Afternoon winds will be around 10 mph.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies. A high temperature around the lower 70’s. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday, there is a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high temperature in the upper 60’s. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the upper 50’s The chance of precipitation is 60%.