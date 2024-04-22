Skip to Content
Warmer for Tuesday with thunderstorms expected later this week

Overnight, partly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Northeast winds around 10-15 mph.

Mostly sunny for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60’s. Afternoon winds will be around 10 mph.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies. A high temperature around the lower 70’s. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday, there is a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high temperature in the upper 60’s. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the upper 50’s The chance of precipitation is 60%.

