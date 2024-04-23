Skip to Content
A chance of thunderstorms for Wednesday and more scattered showers later this week

Overnight, partly to mostly cloudy skies with a low around 39°. Light winds overnight around 5 mph.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 70’s. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon and evening with a chance of thunderstorms. North winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms for Thursday. A high temperature in the mid 60’s for the Snake River Plain. South winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

A chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm for Friday afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 55. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Gusty winds at 10-20 mph, with gusts above 30 mph.

Michael Coats

