70’s today with stormy weather otw

We've got those low 70 temperatures set up for us today as a low approaches and another push of cold air comes across the area by later. This will upset the warmer weather and put good chances of gusty showers and possibility of thunderstorms across the southern part of Idaho today and even more of us tomorrow.

Jump from near freezing this morning to low 70's this afternoon for the valley and we clip that into early evening with some showers and an isolated storm today and more showers into Thursday, which we label as a lousy weather day.

Winds from the south 5-15 today and gustier around storms, potential up to 30+.

Lows tonight will be more mild and 40's. Then only 60's tomorrow and wet, windy, and even a little wintry in the mountains, way on up with the goats.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

