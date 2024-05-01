Skip to Content
Tracking snow and gusty winds and flooding

Published 1:23 PM

Snow and rain showers flying this afternoon and winds beyond 30mph at times. Slick conditions with no accumulations expected, but water levels continue to rise and we've got a flood warning for the Blackfoot River around Shelley in Bingham County that's new this afternoon.

In addition, we've added another freeze warning for the evening and early tomorrow for most of the valley with temps overnight in the upper 20's to near 31.

We're tracking all of this tonight at 5. I'll see you in the morning.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

