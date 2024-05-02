A slight chance of rain and snow for Friday, nicer for Saturday before a storm arrives Sunday

FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM FRIDAY:

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Overnight, there is a chance of rain and snow with mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the lower 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

For Friday there is a slight chance of rain and snow. A high in the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Partly sunny for Saturday, with a slight chance of wet weather late in the day. A high temperature near 70° for the Snake River Plain. Winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Showers are likely for Saturday night, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40°.

Sunday, showers with thunderstorms. High temperatures in the lower 50’s. Gusty winds at 15-25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.