Sunny and breezy this weekend

Staying fairly gusty for Friday evening as a cold front moves to our east. As our cold front leaves the area, we’ll see the winds coming back down into teens and 20’s for wind speeds for Saturday.

Overnight into Saturday morning, mostly clear skies with a low in the mid 30’s. Southwest winds around 10-15mph.

Sunny for Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 60’s. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35mph.

Partly sunny for Sunday, with a high temperature in the lower 60’s. Windy, with southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.