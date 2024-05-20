Frosty start and chilly

Chances of showers and storms after a chilly bright beginning today. 40% later in the afternoon and ealry evening with winds picking up to 20+mpn. Mountain slush is possible and you may see some rain/snow tomorrow morning for the valley. Highs today will be in the upper 50's for IF and Pocatello. Mid 50's on the Salmon/Jackson bookends. Lows tonight in the mid 30's. Winds WSW 10-20+ mph. Tomorrow, again, showers in the morning may feel wintry at times, @ 40% and then closer to 60.

