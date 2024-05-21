Chance of showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday

Another area of low pressure moves in from the northwest for Wednesday.

Overnight, look for partly cloudy skies. A low in the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. South winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts as a high as 30 mph

Showers and thunderstorms possible for Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 50’s. Breezy, with south winds at 15-25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. For Wednesday night, we’ll see a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low in the lower 30’s. Breezy, with a south-southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday will be cold enough for snow showers in the morning with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. West southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.