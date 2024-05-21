Frosty and chill start to sun and breezes

Frost warning for the valley through 9am. Drier and calmer today with high in the 60 degree range, around 61. We've got another front to track for tomorrow. Winds will pick up and gust to 20 mph this afternoon. Upper 30's tonight and that sets up tomorrow for a blustery stormy day. Rain/snow/thunder all in the mix into the afternoon. We're tracking the storms into the valley for tomorrow afternoon by 2pm with continued gusty winds and 40+ mph gusts. The setup for Memorial day weekend builds up the heat and with timing, we should have a sunny and warm start to the week.

