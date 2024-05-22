Snow, rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds for Thursday

A couple of systems are moving through the region this week and the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Thursday morning. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the lower 30’s. Scattered rain showers with a chance of snow overnight. Some thunder is also possible. South-southwest winds around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

We’ll see a chance of morning snow for Thursday, with scattered rain and thunderstorms for the afternoon. A high temperature in the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain. We’ll see winds from the southwest around 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could gust as high as 35 mph.

A bit of a break for Friday, before another push of windy and stormy weather this weekend. High temperatures for Friday are warming to the mid 60’s.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM THURSDAY: