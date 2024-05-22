Snow, rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds for Thursday
A couple of systems are moving through the region this week and the weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Thursday morning. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the lower 30’s. Scattered rain showers with a chance of snow overnight. Some thunder is also possible. South-southwest winds around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
We’ll see a chance of morning snow for Thursday, with scattered rain and thunderstorms for the afternoon. A high temperature in the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain. We’ll see winds from the southwest around 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could gust as high as 35 mph.
A bit of a break for Friday, before another push of windy and stormy weather this weekend. High temperatures for Friday are warming to the mid 60’s.
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM THURSDAY:
- WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH expected. For the Frost Advisory, low temperatures of 30 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation.
- WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert and Upper Snake River Plain.
- WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.