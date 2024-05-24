Skip to Content
Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Saturday

Published 3:57 PM

Another front arrives this weekend. Overnight, look for mostly cloudy skies into Saturday morning. A low temperature in the lower 40’s. South winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts around 20 mph.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms for Saturday. A high temperature in the lower 60’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 15-25 mph, with gusts around 35 mph.

Sunny for Sunday with just a few isolated thunderstorms for our local mountains. A high temperature in the mid 60’s. Southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

For Monday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures. Highs in the mid 70’s with gusty winds at 10-20 mph.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

