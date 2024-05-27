Breezy with a chance of thunderstorms

We have high pressure overhead this Memorial Day, delivering some very nice conditions. We’ll slowly see that high pressure move to the east, with a system moving down from the northwest. As this system approaches, we’ll look for even warmer conditions with just a few thunderstorms for Tuesday. A cold front moves in on Wednesday, delivering a shot at more rain and colder temperatures.

Overnight, mostly clear with a low temperature in the lower 40’s. South winds around 10 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Tuesday, we’ll start off with sunny skies and see increasing clouds for the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. A high near 80° for the Snake River Plain. North northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight.

A chance of showers with thunderstorms for Wednesday. A high near 70° with gusty winds. South winds around 10 to 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.