Wind advisory with a thunderstorm chance

Overnight there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 3am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the lower 50’s. South southwest winds around 10-15 mph, turning to the east-southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday. A high temperature in the upper 60’s. Winds from the southwest around 10-20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For areas of the eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain. From 6 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.