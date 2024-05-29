Frost Advisory for Thursday morning with colder temperatures throughout the day

Behind our current cold front, we’ll see more winds with dropping temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued Frost Advisory for Thursday morning. The frost advisory is in effect from 3AM to 9AM. Temperatures will get as low as the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Overnight, mostly clear skies with a low in the mid 30’s. Windy, with a south-southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Sunny and cooler for Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 60’s. Southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunny for Friday with highs in the lower 70’s. Lighter winds from the southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.