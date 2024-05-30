Frost Advisory for Friday morning with warmer afternoon temps

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Friday morning. A weekend disturbance will usher in a few thunderstorms this weekend and beyond.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM FRIDAY:

WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. Overall coverage of frost may be patchy as temperatures will be very borderline for development.

WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain. The potential for frost will be greatest in outlying areas west of the Interstate 15 population centers, where temperatures will be coldest.

WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM Friday.

IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

For Friday, mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60’s. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Mostly sunny for Saturday morning, with a high near 80° for the Snake River Plain. Increasing clouds for the afternoon with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Southwest winds in the afternoon around 10-15 mph.

Sunday, a chance of thunderstorms with gusty winds. A high temperature in the mid 70’s with gusty winds.