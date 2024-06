These warm bright days are stacking up, with little to no chances of precip. The occasional stray shower into the mountains can't be ruled out into the day, but that's not going to stop outdoor fun. Warmer each day and close to 90 by week's end. Winds will blow in here from the WSW 10-15 mph and 25+.

Weekend will take us in to the upper 70's with a shot of some seasonably cooler air. The risk of showers shows up into the mountains Friday.