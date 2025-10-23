A couple of season fall days ahead of wet and windy weekend

Mostly cloudy then gradual clearing for a bright morning for Eastern Idaho in Western Wyoming today We'll be mainly sunny with a high in the upper 50s around 57. Light southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles an hour. Clear tonight with lows right around 30° . Southwest winds 5 to 10 and more good looking weather to start the weekend Friday will be sunny with a high of 57.

Storm chances and rain mixed with snow for mountains above 7000 feet for Saturday, and snow mornings for the valley with valley floor probability of snow at 70% for Sunday for a First Alert Weather Day.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

