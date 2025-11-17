Skip to Content
Local Forecast

A few showers for Monday night with another round of light rain this Wednesday

A few showers tonight with mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the mid 30’s with light winds around 5 mph.

A brief ridge of high pressure works through the region Tuesday, with partly sunny skies. High temperatures in the lower 50’s. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

There is a slight chance of rain and snow for Wednesday morning and midday. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 40’s. Winds from the southwest from around 5-10 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the lower 50’s.

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40’s.

