East Idaho Fly Tying Expo Reels in Thousands

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The East Idaho Fly Tying and Flyfishing Expo has gathered fishing enthusiants from around the region for 30 years. This weekend, thousands traveled to the Mountain America Center for all things fly fishing.

The event hosts over one hundred fly tyers demonstrating their skills, tips and tricks to catch the most fish on the water. The expo floor also has dozens of vendors with everything from outdoor attire to fly fishing rods and tackle boxes.

Josh Tylor, announcer for the EIFTE, said here is where you'll find the latest and greatest of all things fly fishing and fly tying. "There is a lot of different information you can gain from spending time here, and a lot of guys will tell you fly fishing stories."

Attendees can also enjoy free presentations or sign up for classes taught by fly fishing professionals. Tylor says it doesn't matter what level of fisher you are, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

"If you're in need of a hobby, this is a great place to start," he said. "Or if you're somebody who doesn't know anything, this is a great place to get information."

There is a casting pond where vendors selling fishing rods allow customers to test out the rod before purchasing. Tylor says it's important to find the rod that is the right fit for you. Other vendors offer tickets for fishing trips and discounts on gear. The post-expo dinner began tonight at 5pm at the Mountain America Center, where guests will enjoy a live auction and additional raffles.