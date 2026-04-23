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Idaho Falls

Skyline High School to remain closed as work on Air Conditioning System Continues

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Updated
today at 9:44 PM
Published 9:46 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Skyline High School will remain closed for the third day in a row as maintenance continues on the school's air conditioning system. 

According to a press release from District 91, All water from the AC system has been removed. 

Local News 8 will continue to follow this story.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

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Abi Martin

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