Increase in wind speeds as the warm temperatures linger around Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming

Above-average temperatures continue, and fairly gusty winds will pick up on Wednesday as a Pacific Northwest system continues to move through our region. This comes after a calm period of wind speeds on Tuesday night. Unsettled rain and snow mix is moving toward the highland areas of Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming for the remainder of the week.

A high-pressure system in the Northwest Pacific is moving the bulk of the wet weather away from Idaho, so we will see less rainfall and moisture in our local atmosphere as it moves farther inland from Washington. This wet weather will primarily move through North Idaho and Montana on Wednesday and Thursday. The cold fronts from this system are what we will mainly experience, resulting in moderate wind speeds throughout this week.

Many areas of the Snake River Plain and valley will see temperatures peak in the mid-50s by this Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures in the 40s are expected to linger in the remainder of this week's forecast, creating an uncommon warmth for December.

Winds across the valley will be picking up to 35 mph in some areas by Wednesday afternoon. The bursts of wind speeds will continue through late Thursday morning and early Thursday afternoon. A few snow and rain showers will be scattered in Central Idaho early Wednesday morning and afternoon. Snow and rain potential primarily accumulating in the Jackson, Wyoming, and National Park areas midweek.

Partly sunny skies are expected on Thursday and Friday afternoon for most of the valley.