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Local Forecast

Big changes in the weather outlook this week

KIFI
By
Updated
today at 3:40 PM
Published 3:28 PM

A couple areas of low pressure with added moisture is moving in for the rest of this workweek.

For Monday night and early Tuesday morning, we’ll see scattered showers and more wind. Keeping cloudy skies overnight with a low temperature dropping to the lower 40’s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

On Tuesday, look for more wind with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy skies, with a high temperature in the upper 50’s. Winds will drive in from the southwest around 10-20 mph. Wind gusts will be as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. More of the scattered showers will continue on Tuesday night. Possible thunderstorms after 9PM, with mostly cloudy skies. Look for a low temperature around 40°. Winds will drive in from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation for the Snake River Plain is 70%.

For Wednesday, we’ll see scattered rain, mainly after noon. High temperatures will push into the upper 50’s to the lower 60’s. Southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. We’ll see more scattered rain and snow overnight into Thursday.

Thursday, we’ll see scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy with some clearing in the afternoon. Colder temps with a high near 45°. Breezy, with more winds around 15-25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%, with little or no snow accumulation expected.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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