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Local Forecast

Rain and storms picking up today

By
Updated
today at 7:31 AM
Published 5:59 AM

Rain before lunch today then shifting to a rain/storm mix this afternoon. 60 % chance of heavier showers and possible thunder into the eastern highlands tonight. Highs in the 50s and winds from the southwest 15-25 with gusts to 35mph.

Continued waves push across the area with good chances of showers and storms and mountain snow for the next 3 days. Increased winds into the afternoons with gusts over 30mph to 40+mph. Highs will drop to the 40s by Thursday with below freezing mornings. Good Friday will show some relief from moisture with some sun. Chilly below freezing to start in the 20s. Highs in the upper 40s to 50s.

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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