Ambrose High School Takes 3A State Volleyball Championship

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The 3A State Volleyball Tournament continued today, wrapping up in an exciting five set match by the Ambrose Archers versus the Malad Dragons.

Ambrose came in today as the number one seed and Malad was number three. The Archers took set one quite easily, winning 25-11. The rallies were long with kills by standout outside Kate Clausen and Malad's Jette Nelson.

In set three, the Dragons began to get their bearings, winning 25-23. Libero number 12 Paityn Ward was all over the court, picking up deep shots and cross hits from the Archers. Malad would keep their foot on the gas here and win the fourth set 25-23, sending the match to a tiebreaker fifth set.

Ambrose went up early in the fifth, middle blocker Madelline Wilkins showing up with several kills. Malad fought back to a tied game at 15-15 before Clausen drove one down the line through both Malad blockers for the game-winning kill.

Ambrose High School took home the state championship trophy tonight, ending their season with an outstanding 30-4 record.