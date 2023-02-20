Police identify body of missing British mother Nicola Bulley

By Amy Cassidy, CNN

The body of missing British mother Nicola Bulley was identified by UK police on Monday, weeks after she disappeared while walking her dog in northern England in January.

Lancashire Police said Monday they have identified a body as the one of missing Bulley.

They confirmed in a news conference that a body recovered from the River Wyre on Sunday, close to where 45-year-old Bulley was last seen, is hers.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

