PCSD25 gears up for 2024 Summer Food Service Program

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is gearing up for the 2024 Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to all children ages one to 18 without charge, and adults may purchase a lunch for $5.

Meals will be provided at the following sites:

Alameda Park - Wayne St. & E. Pine St.

Caldwell Park - 8 th & Center St.

& Center St. Lower Ross Park - 2750 2 nd Avenue

Avenue OK Ward Park - W. Quinn Rd.

Raymond Park - Riverside Dr. & Carson St.

Stuart Park - Stuart Avenue (Chubbuck)

Syringa Elementary School - 388 E. Griffith Avenue

Meals will be served weekdays, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. beginning Monday, June 3, 2024. The last day of service will be Friday, August 2, 2023.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

This will be the 24th year the program has been in operation.