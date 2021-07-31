Bridgestone offers COVID vaccines at pop-up site before sell-out concert

CNN - Regional

By MARISSA SULEK

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Friday was the first sell-out crowd of the year at Bridgestone Arena for the Luke Bryan concert. Bryan performs after the arena announced they will follow CDC guidelines recommending people wear masks indoors.

Hours before Luke Bryan took the stage, a line of fans spread outside Bridgestone Arena to see the country music icon.

Matthew Fulton and Victoria Pope drove in from Virginia. Even though Bridgestone now recommends people wear masks inside to maintain CDC guidelines, they won’t take part.

“If there’s people beside me that are uncomfortable and would like me to wear one, then I will put one on,” says Pope.

“It’s really hot, there’s going to be a lot of people,” says Fulton. “I just want to be able to breath – you know?”

Brian Todd, with Metro Nashville Public Health Department, says Luke Bryan won’t be the only event at Bridgestone Friday. A vaccine pop-up site will also be at the Bridgestone Arena Plaza.

“We hope that people won’t be in too much of a hurry to get to their seat,” Todd says. “And if they haven’t been vaccinated, they say “hey, I’m going to go ahead and get it”.”

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at the site as COVID cases rise in Nashville. Last month, MNPHD says active cases hit 400%. As more people get vaccinated due to the delta variant, Sean Henry, CEO of the Nashville Predators says they will have vaccine pop-up sites at every future event.

“We know we aren’t going to have thousands of people through it,” Henry says. “But we have about 10 people a day and 10 people a day who get the shot, it’s better for all of us, so that’s what we want to do.”

While some may choose to get the vaccine on Friday, Pope says it’s not necessary.

“I’ve already personally had COVID so I’m feeling good about it and I’m excited to have some normalcy back,” says Pope.

At the pop-up vaccine site, people can get their first shot and if they have their vaccination card, they can also get their second dose.

