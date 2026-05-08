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Riverton Road Bridge construction set to begin later this month; Detours planned

ITD
By
Published 10:40 AM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — Starting later this month, the Idaho Transportation Department will begin construction of the new Riverton Road Bridge near Blackfoot. Construction is slated to begin Monday, May 11, as ITD crews will begin the preliminary work ahead of the demolition.

The project was fast-tracked after a tanker truck barreled into a support pillar of the bridge last October, causing significant damage and compromising the bridge's structural integrity. In February, the Idaho Transportation Board approved $10 million to fund the project to replace the bridge.

RELATED: Tanker truck compromises Riverton Bridge, halting all I-15 traffic

From May 18th to the 20th, the old bridge will be demolished to make way for a two-span steel girder bridge that will allow for future widening of Interstate 15. Demolition work will take place overnight. During the demolition, I-15 will be fully closed at Riverton Road, and ITD will divert traffic from Exit 89 to Exit 93.

ITD anticipates that the project to replace the bridge will be completed by November. During construction, speed limits will be restricted to 65 mph in the work zone. Access over I-15 on the Riverton Road bridge will remain closed until the project is completed.

For updates on conditions and traffic impacts throughout the construction season, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: News
Blackfoot, Idaho
interstate 15
Riverton Road Bridge

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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