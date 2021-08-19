Couple who met as children at park gets engaged on same ride

CNN - Regional

By KDKA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A lot of people around Pittsburgh have made special memories and special connections at Kennywood Park, and the story of Jordan and Jordon comes with a little twist

Two-year-old Jordan Powell and 3-year-old Jordon Vadella from California, Pennsylvania, met right for the first time during their community picnic while riding the motorcycles in Kiddieland back in 1998.

Little did they know the significance of that meeting.

Because this past Saturday, they were back on the same motorcycle ride. That’s when Jordon asked Kordan to marry him, and she said yes.

Jordan-squared both went to California Area High School and were friends for years before they started dating in 2017.

They have two daughters together and they plan to get married early next fall.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.