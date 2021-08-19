Disneyland replacing free FastPass system with ‘Genie’ apps

CNN - Regional

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

ANAHEIM, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Walt Disney Co. Wednesday announced plans to retire its FastPass system and replace it with new mobile apps allowing visitors to pay to skip the lines.

The new apps are called the Disney Genie and Genie+ and will launch this fall at Disneyland, California Adventure Park and Walt Disney World.

“We’ve made significant investments in this new technology, which guides you through our theme parks with tips that can help you reduce time in lines,” the company said.

The apps will replace Disneyland’s free FastPass and the $20 per day MaxPass.

